South Central High School - Laila Vance

BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Laila Vance. I am a Senior at South Central High School and a dual enrollment student at Pitt Community College. I will be attending Winston- Salem State University to become a Pediatric Occupational Therapist. My passion is teaching, helping, and loving children, so I can’t wait to pursue my dreams. I know having a positive mindset can take me ANYWHERE.
SCHOOL:
South Central High School
NAME:
Laila Vance
AGE:
17
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
Studying at Winston- Salem State University to become a Pediatric Occupational Therapist.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Deciding on one final college.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Begin college researching early.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Being accepted into all 5 colleges that I applied for.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself working at a pediatric facility as a occupational therapist.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My parents are the most influential people in my life because they taught me to never give up.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I love kids and can communicate with them on their level of understanding.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Live, laugh, love”- Bessie Anderson Stanley
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
God, family, friends, kindness, and positivity.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would move to Los Angeles. I love the warm weather and there are plenty of things to do.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I love to meditate.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
My favorite year of high school was my senior year. Covid has made the year challenging but I still feel a sense of accomplishment and growth.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
I would take my phone because I could still connect with others and survive boredom.
