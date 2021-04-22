Advertisement

South Central High School - Laila Vance

WITN Class of 2021
Laila Vance - WITN Class of 2021
Laila Vance - WITN Class of 2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021
Laila Vance

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Laila Vance. I am a Senior at South Central High School and a dual enrollment student at Pitt Community College. I will be attending Winston- Salem State University to become a Pediatric Occupational Therapist. My passion is teaching, helping, and loving children, so I can’t wait to pursue my dreams. I know having a positive mindset can take me ANYWHERE.

SCHOOL:

South Central High School

NAME:

Laila Vance

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Studying at Winston- Salem State University to become a Pediatric Occupational Therapist.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Deciding on one final college.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Begin college researching early.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being accepted into all 5 colleges that I applied for.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself working at a pediatric facility as a occupational therapist.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents are the most influential people in my life because they taught me to never give up.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I love kids and can communicate with them on their level of understanding.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Live, laugh, love”- Bessie Anderson Stanley

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

God, family, friends, kindness, and positivity.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Los Angeles. I love the warm weather and there are plenty of things to do.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I love to meditate.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was my senior year.  Covid has made the year challenging but I still feel a sense of accomplishment and growth.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take my phone because I could still connect with others and survive boredom.

