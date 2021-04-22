Advertisement

Pitt County offering free home COVID test

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local effort to increase home COVID testing and curb community spread continues.

The Pitt County Health Department has given out over 12,000 COVID-19 home testing kits with a goal of handing out 40,000.

Pitt County Health Director Doctor John Silvernail says the county has seen a moderate increase in cases during the spring and says home tests and vaccinations can help bring those numbers down.

Silvernail says, “This may help interrupt transmission in the home and if we can interrupt transmission in the home we can then hopefully interrupt transmission in the community as a whole.”

Kits are available to Pitt County residents at the health department and numerous partner agencies throughout the county. You can also sign up online and have test kits mailed to your home.

