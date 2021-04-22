Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty to fantastic Friday

Weekend Forecast has one wet day and one dry day
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quick Forecast:

Thursday Night: Clear and cold with some frost likely late. Calm winds. Lows near 35.

Frost Possible Early Friday
Frost Possible Early Friday(WITN Weather)

Tonight & Friday

Skies will be clear tonight as temperatures drop to near 35 by sunrise. With calming winds and clear skies, the set up is present for frost to form late tonight, generally after 3am. Once the sun starts to lift off the horizon, frost will melt away quickly Friday morning. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will climb to near 69 late Friday afternoon. Winds will be light from the west during the afternoon.

Saturday & Sunday

The next system will move toward our area Saturday to bring some showers and possibly thunderstorms. Rain chances are 70%. Highs will reach close to 70 with light southerly winds. That system will take rain off the coast late Saturday night, so Sunday will be dry and pleasant with highs near 74.

