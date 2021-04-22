Phillip’s Forecast: Frost Advisory Tonight; Beautiful Friday to follow

Quick Forecast:

Thursday Night: Clear and cold with some frost likely late. Calming winds. Lows near 35.

Frost Possible Early Friday (WITN Weather)

Tonight & Friday

Skies will become clear tonight as temperatures drop to near 35 by sunrise. With calming winds and clear skies, the set up is present for frost to form late tonight, generally after 3am. Once the sun starts to lift off the horizon, frost will melt away quickly Friday morning. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will climb to near 68 late Friday afternoon. Winds will be light from the west during the afternoon.

Saturday & Sunday

The next system will move toward our area Saturday to bring some showers. Rain chances are 70%. Highs will reach close to 70 with light southerly winds. That system will take rain off the coast late Saturday night, so Sunday will be dry and pleasant with highs near 74.