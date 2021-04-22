Pasquotank County Sheriff releases video statement on fatal shooting

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg released a video on Facebook Thursday afternoon about Wednesday’s fatal deputy involved shooting of Andrew Brown Junior.

Sheriff Wooten says, “The death of Andrew Brown Junior is tragic. The family is grieving and I hope all of you will join in with me in praying for them. Our deputies attempted to serve the arrest warrant. They fired the shots. They’ve been put on administrative leave until we know all the facts. What I will say is that if evidence shows that any of my deputies violated the law or policies they will be held accountable because that’s what the citizens expect me to do and it’s the right thing to do.”

Fogg provided more details surrounding what happened. “This was an arrest warrant surrounding felony drug charges. Mr. Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest. Our training and our policies indicate under such circumstances there is a high risk of danger. Regarding the shooting here are some of the facts as we know them.”

The SBI is currently investigating and Wooten says that agency has the body cam video that can only be released by a judge. Wooten says, “No law enforcement agency should investigate itself in a case like this, which is why, for accountability, I have asked for the SBI to handle everything. We will cooperate with their work and let them do their job. As a leader in this community, I am committed to being transparent to the people I serve. I’ll tell you what I know to be factual but I will not prejudge anything or draw any conclusions until we have all of the facts. And that may take some time.”

Fogg says deputies are now receiving threats. Fogg says, “We respect and support peaceful protests and will provide protection for peaceful protest orders. But threats are illegal and not a solution.”

He goes on to say, “The issue will likely come down to whether our deputies had reason to believe Mr. Brown’s actions put them at risk for serious injury or death. We will not offer an opinion about this because we do not have all of the facts.”

The sheriff’s office also says it is reaching out to community leaders to help with this tragedy.

