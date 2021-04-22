Advertisement

North Carolina to help farmer costs for quarantined farmworkers

(WALB)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has set aside money to reimburse farmers who bear the economic toll of quarantining their workers during the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the state has made $2 million available for farmers who employ immigrant farmworkers with H-2A work visas that allow them to work temporarily in the U.S.

Funding for the department’s COVID-19 Farmworker Quarantine Reimbursement program comes from federal CARES Act money approved by the state legislature.

After COVID-19 outbreaks spread widely in farmworkers’ congregate housing last year, the state has been actively moving to vaccinate that portion of the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified
Fiery crash scene in Beulaville
NEW INFO: Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in Beulaville
Police say a hit and run suspect left the scene of a crash.
POLICE: Hit-and-run driver leaves car in middle of Greenville Boulevard
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Neighbor says Andrew Brown was driving away when shot by deputy
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

Latest News

Dr. Rick Castles & Dr. Debjani Kanjilal
ECU, ECSU professors selected for teaching excellence by UNC System
Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Neighbor says Andrew Brown was driving away when shot by deputy