North Carolina to help farmer costs for quarantined farmworkers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has set aside money to reimburse farmers who bear the economic toll of quarantining their workers during the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the state has made $2 million available for farmers who employ immigrant farmworkers with H-2A work visas that allow them to work temporarily in the U.S.

Funding for the department’s COVID-19 Farmworker Quarantine Reimbursement program comes from federal CARES Act money approved by the state legislature.

After COVID-19 outbreaks spread widely in farmworkers’ congregate housing last year, the state has been actively moving to vaccinate that portion of the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.