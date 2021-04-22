Advertisement

Military Veteran uses his PTSD experiences to help other Veterans

“I wouldn’t be here without you. I love you buddy.” How the selflessness of a friend sparked a change agent for a number of Veterans.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Zach Cleghorn recently donated $5,000 to Pitt Community College to give a scholarship to a military veteran.

Zach Cleghorn, and Chris Davenport in Greenville Bike Shop
Zach Cleghorn, and Chris Davenport in Greenville Bike Shop(WITN News)

Cleghorn is an East Carolina University Alum, and a retired Marine who served in the war in Afghanistan. After his time was served, he said he entered a dark space, saying, “I don’t think I ever really came back home. I think it took ten years.” 500,000 military veterans suffer from some form of PTSD or depression.

It took the help of Zach’s close friend Chris Davenport, owner of the Greenville Bicycle Co. to get Zach’s spirits back up. “I just saw a friend in need. A guy who was struggling, and I said you know what let me help you man,” said Davenport when asked what made him extend a helping hand to Cleghorn.

Since getting help Cleghorn has started Star 6 Sigma leadership, where he teaches classes on veterans claims processes and resume building. He also donates to veterans organizations. So far, Cleghorn has helped 34 soldiers both active duty and retired.

“It’s super dope! I get to be the person that I needed back then to help change somebody’s life,” said Cleghorn.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
Fiery crash scene in Beulaville
NEW INFO: Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in Beulaville
There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Pitt County At Home Tests
Pitt County offering free home COVID test
ENC activists and law enforcement react to Derek Chauvin verdict
Elizabeth City Protest
Crowd gathers to protest deputy involved fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
Tyrrell County man behind bars again on child sex crimes charges
Tyrrell County man behind bars again on child sex crimes charges