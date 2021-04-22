Military Veteran uses his PTSD experiences to help other Veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Zach Cleghorn recently donated $5,000 to Pitt Community College to give a scholarship to a military veteran.

Zach Cleghorn, and Chris Davenport in Greenville Bike Shop (WITN News)

Cleghorn is an East Carolina University Alum, and a retired Marine who served in the war in Afghanistan. After his time was served, he said he entered a dark space, saying, “I don’t think I ever really came back home. I think it took ten years.” 500,000 military veterans suffer from some form of PTSD or depression.

It took the help of Zach’s close friend Chris Davenport, owner of the Greenville Bicycle Co. to get Zach’s spirits back up. “I just saw a friend in need. A guy who was struggling, and I said you know what let me help you man,” said Davenport when asked what made him extend a helping hand to Cleghorn.

Since getting help Cleghorn has started Star 6 Sigma leadership, where he teaches classes on veterans claims processes and resume building. He also donates to veterans organizations. So far, Cleghorn has helped 34 soldiers both active duty and retired.

“It’s super dope! I get to be the person that I needed back then to help change somebody’s life,” said Cleghorn.

