Man wanted for stealing cars in multiple counties caught driving stolen vehicle in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man who was already wanted for stealing cars was caught this morning driving another stolen vehicle, according to deputies.

William Pittman was arrested on East Hanrahan Road around 2:00 a.m. after deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Greene County being in the Ayden or Grifton area.

Pittman was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say the 32-year-old Grifton man was already wanted for two counts of possession of stolen goods in Pitt County, felony larceny from Craven County, and larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony larceny from Greene County.

The man was also charged with felony probation violation.

Pittman was jailed under a $130,000 secured bond on the theft charges and no bond for the probation violation.

