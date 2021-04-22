Junior League of Greenville hosts various fundraisers to fight hunger, give back to community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville is hosting various fundraisers this week to coincide with National Volunteer Week and their mission of serving the community.

The Junior League of Greenville is a non-profit organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective leadership of trained volunteers.

Throughout the week, they have been volunteering across town, including a street clean up on Arlington Boulevard Thursday evening and lunch preparation at Joy Soup Kitchen on Friday.

They are also hosting the Little Black Dress Initiative, which is a week-long social-media driven fundraising campaign to raise awareness for hunger and food insecurity in the Greenville community. From April 19-23, the community is invited to wear a black dress to bring attention to the cause and spark conversation.

All of the funds raised will go to the JLG Annual Fund to improve community partnerships and provide volunteers with training, leadership and personal development opportunities. They are also working to finalize a specific project funded through a portion of monies raised that will directly work to decrease hunger in the community.

