Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy Thursday

Patchy inland frost will be likely late Thursday night
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Quick Forecast:

Thursday Morning: Sunny and chilly with northwest winds around 10 mph. Sunrise temp around 39.

Thursday Afternoon: Mostly sunny and cool. Northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Highs near 62.

Thursday Night: Clear and cold with patchy inland frost possible. Calm winds. Lows near 35.

Frost Possible Early Friday
Frost Possible Early Friday(WITN Weather)

Earth Day & Friday

High pressure will dominate the Southeastern U.S. after Wednesday’s front moves offshore, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s for highs Thursday and bottom out near record level mid 30s by Friday morning. Some inland frost is likely around sunrise Friday.

The chill won’t stick around long as highs are expected to rebound back to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. The weekend will start on a wet note with rain moving in midday Saturday and persisting into the overnight. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will see skies becoming mostly sunny with a northwest winds around 15 mph. The Lyrid Meteor shower will peak during pre dawn hours both Thursday and Friday.

