Hope for the Warriors hosts Memorial Day fitness challenge

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hope for the Warriors is inspiring people to be active for the month of May.

The organization is hosting the Memorial Day 30X30 Virtual Fitness Challenge. It’s designed to get people moving by incorporating any type of physical activity for at least 30 minutes for 30 days.

The goal is to support people to reach their fitness goals while honoring and remembering fallen service members.

The challenge kicks off May 1 and runs through May 30. People of all fitness levels can participate in the challenge from anywhere in the world. It’s free and participants are encouraged to register by April 30.

For $30, you can purchase a t-shirt or sponsor a warrior, allowing a service member or military family member to join the challenge with a t-shirt.

Hope for the Warriors was founded by military families at Camp Lejeune in 2006, as they witnessed the effects war can have on service members and their families. The non-profit provides support and programs for service members, veterans and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement and connections to community resources.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.