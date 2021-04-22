Greenville officer awarded after saving suicidal person

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman has presented an officer with the Outstanding Police Performance Award following her work during a suicide risk call.

On Apr. 7, police responded to 33 East Apartments for a report of a suicidal person. Once on scene, officials say Officer Ayyat Zeidan built a rapport with the person.

The individual agreed to talk to an on-call mental health expert from Mobile Crisis. But shortly after police were cleared, the situation took a dramatic turn and the person stepped over the railing of the apartment building and threatened to end their life.

Officer Zeidan was asked to speak with the individual to try and bring them back to safety. She talked to the individual for more than 30 minutes, and eventually the person stepped back over the railing and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

“Officer Zeidan’s interaction with this individual will leave a lasting impact on this person and all the bystanders witnessing her heroic actions that day.”

Officer Zeidan was presented the award for her “bravery and heroic actions” during the department’s response.

