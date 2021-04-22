Advertisement

Greenville officer awarded after saving suicidal person

GPD Officer Ayyat Zeidan
GPD Officer Ayyat Zeidan(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman has presented an officer with the Outstanding Police Performance Award following her work during a suicide risk call.

On Apr. 7, police responded to 33 East Apartments for a report of a suicidal person. Once on scene, officials say Officer Ayyat Zeidan built a rapport with the person.

OUTSTANDING POLICE PERFORMANCE: OFFICER SAVES SUICIDAL PERSON Chief Holtzman is proud to present Officer Ayyat Zeidan...

Posted by Greenville, NC Police Department on Thursday, April 22, 2021

The individual agreed to talk to an on-call mental health expert from Mobile Crisis. But shortly after police were cleared, the situation took a dramatic turn and the person stepped over the railing of the apartment building and threatened to end their life.

Officer Zeidan was asked to speak with the individual to try and bring them back to safety. She talked to the individual for more than 30 minutes, and eventually the person stepped back over the railing and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

GPD Officer Ayyat Zeidan
GPD Officer Ayyat Zeidan(Greenville Police Department)

Officer Zeidan was presented the award for her “bravery and heroic actions” during the department’s response.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Neighbor says Andrew Brown was driving away when shot by deputy
Fiery crash scene in Beulaville
NEW INFO: Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in Beulaville
Police say a hit and run suspect left the scene of a crash.
POLICE: Hit-and-run driver leaves car in middle of Greenville Boulevard
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

Latest News

Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy
Pitt County "Firefighter of the Year"
Pitt County Fire Assocation names “Firefighter of the Year”
Park Ranger passing out safety vests to volunteers for Hammock Beach State Park Cleanup.
Volunteers help clean up waterways ahead of Earth Day
Hodges Funeral
Family holds funeral for Beaufort County man who died in attack on Pearl Harbor