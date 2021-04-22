Farmville Central parent speaks out on lack of wheelchair accessibility at daughter’s school

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A father is speaking out after saying he’s asked his local school system for three years to install handicapped accessibility to his daughter’s softball field.

William King’s daughter plays softball for Farmville Central High School.

He says his father is a disabled Vietnam Vet who does not walk well, so for the last three years, they have been pushing for more wheelchair accessibility at the field.

He says there are no stairs, handrails, or sidewalks and the field gets so muddy which makes it hard for wheelchairs to get through.

Now, with his daughter being a Junior he is also dealing with these issues his father has dealt with the last couple of years.

King suffered from a spinal stroke last April and is now in a wheelchair.

He says he can’t get close enough to see his daughter play and was told by the school system,

“Handicap accessible will not be possible because they don’t have money. They are trying to put roofs on the schools. It’s very frustrating. I can’t go and watch her.”

His daughter Elizabeth says she can’t see her dad when she’s playing and says it’s very frustrating that he, not only can’t get close enough to watch her play, she says the softball field doesn’t have wheelchair accessible bathrooms either.

“Have a heart. Be considerate for people who are less fortunate and don’t have the accessibility you do.”

Julia Sain works with the Disability Rights and Resources and says the lack of access violates King’s civil rights.

She says the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law in 1990 and that it is civil rights legislation for people with disabilities.

She says schools have to be completely accessible if they allow visitors on their campus.

“Have an obligation to make sure all their programs and services and activities are accessible to everybody.”

WITN reached out to Pitt County Schools for a comment on this situation and they released this statement:

“Pitt County Schools works daily to provide for the educational and physical needs of our students. We are aware of the concerns brought forward by one of our PCS families and are working diligently within the constraints of our budgets to address any issues brought to our attention.”

