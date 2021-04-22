ENC activists and law enforcement react to Derek Chauvin verdict

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday, when former Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin was convicted marked an unforgettable moment, for many.

“I was literally at a traffic light when I heard the first one that came out that said “guilty,” said the former Chairperson of the Kinston Lenoir County NAACP’s Criminal Justice Committee, Tiffani Koonce Crawford.

After that first guilty verdict came two more for Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. “I screamed, I screamed. I think my husband got a little teary eyed,” said Crawford.

But her excitement didn’t last long, because shortly after Crawford learned of Ma’Khia Bryant’s death. The teen was shot and killed by police in Ohio. Bryant was seen charging two people with a knife.

“It’s almost like an array of emotions. We get one victory, you know what I mean, in that era of accountability, but then we see what happened with Ma’Khia Bryant it’s like we understand that the work continues,” she said.

Crawford who was a part of demonstrations in Kinston explains a post verdict world still requires work. “So we have to address systemically the system of policing. So now is time for us to respond to the overhaul, like I just said of the system.”

As many call for police reform, some officers exclaim Monday the system was a success. Chief Deputy, Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriffs Office said “The judicial system was allowed to work, and I think it worked.”

Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday echoed Thomas’s message saying, “The justice system works.”

