ECU, ECSU professors selected for teaching excellence by UNC System

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An ECU engineering professor and ECSU business professor are among 17 UNC System faculty members to be recognized for excellence in teaching.

Dr. Ricky Castles, an associate professor with East Carolina University, and Dr. Debjani Kanjilal, a professor with Elizabeth City State University, were named as recipients of the 2021 Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

The winners will receive a commemorative bronze medallion and a $12,500 cash prize.

The awards were established by the UNC System board in 1993, “to highlight the importance of teaching, the awards recognize the extraordinary contributions of faculty members across the UNC System.”

“These award recipients are among the finest faculty our state has to offer,” said UNC System President Peter Hans in a press release, “They provide another reminder of the high-quality education that our students receive each day across the UNC System.”

You can see a full list of recipients and their teaching philosophies here

Kanjilal’s ECSU faculty page:

Ph.D. in Business Administration with a concentration in Economics, University of Memphis, 2010 M.A. in Economics, University of Memphis, 2007 M.Sc. in Economics, University of Calcutta, 2001 B.Sc, University of Calcutta, 1999

Research areas: Labor & Health Economics, Applied Econometrics Teaching areas: Principles of Microeconomics, Principles of Macroeconomics, Money, Credit & Banking, and International Economics Castles’ ECU faculty page:

Dr. Castles teaches courses in the electrical engineering, as well as the freshman core engineering classes. His particular teaching interests are as follows:

-Computer Applications in Engineering

-Circuit Analysis -Digital Electronics

-Microprocessors

-Electromechanical System Design

