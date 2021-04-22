Advertisement

Crowd gathers to protest deputy involved fatal shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Protest
Elizabeth City Protest(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Crowds gathered Wednesday night in Elizabeth City in Pasquotank County after a man was fatally shot earlier in the day by a sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were serving a warrant on Andrew Brown, Jr. at 421 Perry Street around 8:30 a.m. when the shooting happened.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten held a news conference earlier in the day but did not go into detail about what led to the shooting, only saying there would be a full and transparent investigation.

Elizabeth City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night where Councilman Darius Horton said, “I’m hurt. Our community is hurt. Our community is torn apart, nobody wants to hear what anybody has to say. They just want the answers. So I’m just hoping that video footage for me, their video footage will speak volumes, that’s what I’m looking for. I want to see what happened because there’s no way. There’s no reason in my personal opinion that a warrant should end up in a man being dead.”

Shortly after the meeting protesters took to the streets as they seek answers as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
Fiery crash scene in Beulaville
NEW INFO: Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in Beulaville
There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Pitt County At Home Tests
Pitt County offering free home COVID test
ENC activists and law enforcement react to Derek Chauvin verdict
Zach Cleghorn, and Chris Davenport in Greenville Bike Shop
Military Veteran uses his PTSD experiences to help other Veterans
Tyrrell County man behind bars again on child sex crimes charges
Tyrrell County man behind bars again on child sex crimes charges