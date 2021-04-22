Crowd gathers to protest deputy involved fatal shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Crowds gathered Wednesday night in Elizabeth City in Pasquotank County after a man was fatally shot earlier in the day by a sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were serving a warrant on Andrew Brown, Jr. at 421 Perry Street around 8:30 a.m. when the shooting happened.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten held a news conference earlier in the day but did not go into detail about what led to the shooting, only saying there would be a full and transparent investigation.

Elizabeth City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night where Councilman Darius Horton said, “I’m hurt. Our community is hurt. Our community is torn apart, nobody wants to hear what anybody has to say. They just want the answers. So I’m just hoping that video footage for me, their video footage will speak volumes, that’s what I’m looking for. I want to see what happened because there’s no way. There’s no reason in my personal opinion that a warrant should end up in a man being dead.”

Shortly after the meeting protesters took to the streets as they seek answers as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.