Advertisement

Arrest made in Duplin Co. shooting where driver was found wounded

Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges for a shooting earlier this month in Duplin County.

The sheriff’s office says that Andrew Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies said they responded on April 12th to a vehicle accident where the driver had been shot on South Dobson Chapel Road near Kenansville. Investigators say there had been some sort of argument that led to the shooting.

Detectives said they learned Williams was directly involved and that he confessed to the shooting.

Williams is being held in the Duplin County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified
Fiery crash scene in Beulaville
NEW INFO: Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in Beulaville
Police say a hit and run suspect left the scene of a crash.
POLICE: Hit-and-run driver leaves car in middle of Greenville Boulevard
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Neighbor says Andrew Brown was driving away when shot by deputy
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

Latest News

William Pittman was arrested on East Hanrahan Road around 2:00 a.m.
Man wanted for stealing cars in multiple counties caught driving stolen vehicle in Pitt County
Dr. Rick Castles & Dr. Debjani Kanjilal
ECU, ECSU professors selected for teaching excellence by UNC System
Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers