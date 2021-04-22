Arrest made in Duplin Co. shooting where driver was found wounded

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges for a shooting earlier this month in Duplin County.

The sheriff’s office says that Andrew Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies said they responded on April 12th to a vehicle accident where the driver had been shot on South Dobson Chapel Road near Kenansville. Investigators say there had been some sort of argument that led to the shooting.

Detectives said they learned Williams was directly involved and that he confessed to the shooting.

Williams is being held in the Duplin County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

