Anonymous donor uses stimulus check to donate to food pantry

Eagle's Wings Food Pantry received an anonymous donation of food.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is using his stimulus check to help others put food on the table.

Eagle’s Wings Food Pantry in Washington says a man reached out to volunteers asking what items they needed. They say he used his stimulus check to purchase 1.5 pallets of food to be given to those in need in the community.

Volunteers say it was “well over a ton of food” and that he wished to remain anonymous.

