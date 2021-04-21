WITN - Pepsi Sports Spotlight: James Gorham

Advertisement

This week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight features Northside High School running back James Gorham
By Billy Weaver
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight features Northside High School running back James Gorham.

The Senior running back has racked up 1,207 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns this season over the span of just eight games. Gorham is averaging 150 yards per game on the ground and has been a leader on and off the field for a Panthers team headed into the second round of the 1A State playoffs. “We expect it out of him and he accepts that with open arms, said Northside head coach Keith Boyd. He’s a leader in practice as well as on the field. He just goes hard and other people see that and they are certainly willing to follow.”

Gorham, who currently leads all 1A running backs in the state in total yards, was quick to give credit to his teammates. “I couldn’t have done it all by myself, said Gorham. I give all the credit to my linemen for helping me get all that. Coming out here every week with the team, team bonding and everything, I feels great.”

Northside will host conference rival Pamlico County this Friday for the right to play in the 1A Eastern Regional Finals.

