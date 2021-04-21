Advertisement

Vidant Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

Vidant partnering with NC Civil for Community Health Event
Vidant hosting COVD-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 24.
Vidant hosting COVD-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 24.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant has announced that they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday as part of a Community Health Event with NC Civil.

In a release, Vidant says the vaccine clinic will take place at the American Legion Post 160, and will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vidant also said the event will include a free lunch, a literature drop and health screenings.

Anybody 16 or older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant says that appointments are not required, and they will accept walk-up vaccinations for anyone 18 and older, but they encourage signing up for an appointment.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, you can call 252-847-8000 or sign up online on the Vidant website.

