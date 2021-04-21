Victims and families of contaminated water at Camp Lejuene still seeking answers

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s been almost 40 years since the Marine Corps says contaminants in Camp Lejeune’s drinking water were filtered out, but many from across the country say they are still feeling the effects, and are waiting for their trust to be won back.

Some people met on the corner of Western and Marine Boulevard Tuesday to raise awareness of the side effects many of them still feel today after known carcinogens were discovered in the drinking water on Camp Lejeune for nearly 30 years.

Since then they say they’ve been experiencing more diseases than the VA covers and more loss than they can bear, with many of their loved ones dying from diseases they say are related to the drinking water.

They say they’re still looking for answers.

Denise Crowley says, “My husband is gone. And I can’t even really grieve because I’m having to fight this fight to make sure the wrong is made right in some way to support these men and women that have been exposed and been, really died. Poisoned.”

WITN contacted a Camp Lejeune spokesperson for comment on the group’s event, but they have not responded at this time.

Camp Lejeune has previously told us it is aware of the historical problems with its water supply and has worked to fix the problem.

