Tyrrell County man behind bars again on child sex crimes charges

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gum Neck man on child sex crime charges.

On Apr. 19, Chaunse Delong was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, statutory rape of a child less than 13, and other charges in relation to the crime.

At the time of his arrest, Delong was out on a $20,000 bond after being arrested by the Manteo Police Department for sex crimes against a juvenile in the Manteo area.

He is now being held under a $635,000 secured bond.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding Delong contact their local law enforcement agency.

