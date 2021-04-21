Tryon Palace gets funding for garden cottage
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Tuesday that provides money to Tryon Palace for a construction project.
Tryon Palace will receive $600,000 for the construction of the new garden cottage.
The legislation authorizes the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to use up to that amount from receipts or other non-General Fund and non-State Capital and Infrastructure Fund sources available to the Department.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.