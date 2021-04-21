Tryon Palace gets funding for garden cottage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Tuesday that provides money to Tryon Palace for a construction project.

Tryon Palace will receive $600,000 for the construction of the new garden cottage.

The legislation authorizes the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to use up to that amount from receipts or other non-General Fund and non-State Capital and Infrastructure Fund sources available to the Department.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.