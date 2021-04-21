Advertisement

Tryon Palace gets funding for garden cottage

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Tuesday that provides money to Tryon Palace for a construction project.

Tryon Palace will receive $600,000 for the construction of the new garden cottage.

The legislation authorizes the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to use up to that amount from receipts or other non-General Fund and non-State Capital and Infrastructure Fund sources available to the Department.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
Daina Forrest
DEPUTIES: Woman uses car to break up basketball game, hitting one teen
Clint Smith
Former police officer charged after Pitt Co. chase, heroin seized
It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Central Heights Road, just outside of Goldsboro.
Chase suspect dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy

Latest News

generic
205 pounds of marijuana, 8 guns seized in multi-jurisdiction operation
Community shares opinions on Chauvin case
Community shares opinions on Chauvin case
Summer camp helps feed food insecure seniors
Summer camp helps feed food insecure seniors
Local health providers say its unknown if there will be side effects from COVID booster
Local health providers say its unknown if there will be side effects from COVID booster