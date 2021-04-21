Teacher of the Week: Kaylee Garber from Northside High School

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 21 is Kaylee Garber from Northside High School.

Garber is an art teacher and is currently in her second year of teaching. She moved to North Carolina five years ago from Indianapolis due to her husband’s career in the Marine Corps. In 2018, she graduated from ECU with a degree in Fine Arts and a concentration in printmaking.

She says she is passionate about teaching high school art because she loves helping her students and watching their creativity come to life. She says she loves that “the art room gives them a space to create and explore their ideas in new ways.”

When she is not teaching, she loves spending time with her husband and two-year-old daughter making art and prints at home.

The person who nominated Ms. Garber wrote, “I have had Ms. G for 2 semesters now. She has kept a smile through everything.

She has intelligent conversations with all of us. She makes sure we understand what art is and what it means. She has shown me that art isn’t just drawing, but it’s a different way to look at your life.

She is also kind. Last week, I was struggling with a family issue and she was there to listen and help me out. I love that she is always there for me. I love that whenever I’m struggling with my artwork, she is there.

I am nominating her as Teacher of the Week because she is my teacher of the school year. "

Congratulations Ms. Garber!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

