Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Kaylee Garber from Northside High School

Garber is an art teacher and is currently in her second year of teaching.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 21 is Kaylee Garber from Northside High School.

Garber is an art teacher and is currently in her second year of teaching. She moved to North Carolina five years ago from Indianapolis due to her husband’s career in the Marine Corps. In 2018, she graduated from ECU with a degree in Fine Arts and a concentration in printmaking.

She says she is passionate about teaching high school art because she loves helping her students and watching their creativity come to life. She says she loves that “the art room gives them a space to create and explore their ideas in new ways.”

When she is not teaching, she loves spending time with her husband and two-year-old daughter making art and prints at home.

The person who nominated Ms. Garber wrote, “I have had Ms. G for 2 semesters now. She has kept a smile through everything.

She has intelligent conversations with all of us. She makes sure we understand what art is and what it means. She has shown me that art isn’t just drawing, but it’s a different way to look at your life.

She is also kind. Last week, I was struggling with a family issue and she was there to listen and help me out. I love that she is always there for me. I love that whenever I’m struggling with my artwork, she is there.

I am nominating her as Teacher of the Week because she is my teacher of the school year. "

Congratulations Ms. Garber!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
It happened around 3:20 p.m. in Beulaville at the intersection of Highway 111 and Highway 241.
U.S. Marshal’s Service chase ends in fiery crash in Beulaville
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy
3-year-old Mariah Woods. Earl Kimrey appears in court April 20th, 2021.
UPDATE: Trial date set for November in murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

This week’s pet of the week is seven-year-old pit bull mix who has had quite the journey.
Pet of the Week: Annabeth
Teacher of the Week: Kaylee Garber
Teacher of the Week: Kaylee Garber
Pet of the Week: Annabeth
Pet of the Week: Annabeth
North Carolina Board of Education
Cooper nominates state education board leaders to stay on panel