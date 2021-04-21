Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar faces multiple homicide counts.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Authorities say Vinson got into a fight at the tavern, came back with a handgun and opened fire.

Cedric Guston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson were killed. Three others were hurt.

Vinson would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
Fiery crash scene in Beulaville
NEW INFO: Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in Beulaville
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
3-year-old Mariah Woods. Earl Kimrey appears in court April 20th, 2021.
UPDATE: Trial date set for November in murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on...
Biden aims for momentum as US returns to climate fight
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former...
Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd case verdict
"Pills Can Kill" event to be hosted in Carteret County Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Carteret Sheriff’s Office announces drug take back event
Rare conviction renews calls for police reform
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic