SBI investigating after Pasquotank County fatal deputy-involved shooting

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. (WITN) - A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Pasquotank County.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies were conducting a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials said that during the execution of the search warrant, the person who was the focus of the warrant was shot and killed.

No other details on the circumstances of the shooting were given.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be responsible for the investigation, officials said.

We’re told a press conference will happen later.

