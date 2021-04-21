Raleigh native Justin McKoy joins UNC men’s basketball program

CHAPEL HILL – Justin McKoy, a 6-8 forward from Raleigh, N.C., has signed a scholarship agreement with the men’s basketball team to attend the University of North Carolina.

McKoy played in 33 games over the past two seasons at the University of Virginia. He is a 2019 graduate of Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C.

McKoy started four of 19 games for the Cavaliers this past season, scoring 67 points with 62 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. He scored a career-high 11 points and had six rebounds against San Francisco, had eight points and six rebounds against Miami and six rebounds in the ACC Tournament against Syracuse. He shot 48.3 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the free throw line.

He earned Academic All-ACC honors as a Cavalier.

“I’ve always wanted a player like Justin,” says Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. “He’s a versatile 4, someone who can play small and power forward. When we scout other teams, that has been one type of player that has caused us problems. A player who can post up a smaller guy or take a bigger defender out on the perimeter and drive or shoot. Defensively, Justin has the ability to switch all ball screens, is a great rebounder and plays with tremendous effort. I will never have to coach effort with him. I think he’s a great player, but an even better kid. He loves to work hard, cares about people and about being a great teammate and he loves his family. His parents have always been Tar Heel fans and this is a place where he wants to be.”

McKoy set the all-time scoring record at Panther Creek with 2,054 points. He averaged 24.7 points and 10.6 rebounds, was the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s District 5 Player of the Year and earned second-team all-state honors as a senior. He earned all-conference and all-district honors in each of his four seasons.

