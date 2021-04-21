Advertisement

POLICE: Hit-and-run driver leaves car in middle of Greenville Boulevard

Police say a hit and run suspect left the scene of a crash.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a driver left their car in the middle of Greenville Boulevard near Arlington Boulevard at about 7:45 Wednesday morning after causing a crash.

They say the driver of a silver car crossed the center line and hit another car head on. Two people who were in the car that was hit were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third vehicle was involved, but we are unsure of any damage. Officers were not able to provide a description of the hit-and-run driver, but if you witnessed anything, please call the Greenville Police Department.

