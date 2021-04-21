Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Annabeth

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is seven-year-old pit bull mix who has had quite the journey.

Annabeth was found starving in someone’s yard looking for help. Luckily, they took her in and contacted the humane society.

Since then, she has been spending time in a foster home. Her foster mom says she is extremely sweet, loving and gentle. She loves toys, snuggling and back scratches! She’ll occasionally get bursts of energy that bring out her playful side.

Annabeth is housetrained, walks well on a leash and only gets up on furniture when invited. Her foster mom say she follows commands well and is great at sit, down and come. At night she will cuddle with you or spend the night in her crate, whichever you prefer. She also loves car rides and has done great on every trip she has been on.

Volunteers are recommending she be the only animal in the house. She would do great with kids and adults, as long as they enjoy the kisses she gives.

To adopt Annabeth or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

