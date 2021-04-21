Advertisement

Outer Banks Wright Brothers memorial gets autonomous shuttle

Memorial kicked off three month trial run Tuesday for self-driving shuttle
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina site of the world’s first powered flight has launched a pilot project to test out the safety and efficacy of another transportation innovation.

The popular Wright Brothers National Memorial on the Outer Banks kicked off a three-month trial run Tuesday of a petite self-driving shuttle that will tote tourists around the park.

The N.C. Department of Transportation and National Park Service say it’s the first electric, self-driving transit shuttle to be tested at a recreational public lands site in the nation.

An employee able to manually stop the vehicle will be on board to monitor conditions.

