Onslow Women’s Shelter puts sexual assault awareness on full display

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A display in the Onslow Women’s Shelter’s thrift store, Finders Keepers, is shining a light on a common misconception about sexual assault.

The display shares the stories of survivors of sexual assault, specifically what they were wearing at the time of their attack.

Directors of the shelter say that is a common theme of the response to sexual assault survivors, putting the blame on what they were wearing, implying that their outfits could have attracted their attacker.

The displays include a range of outfits, from sweats to business attire to a bathing suit.

The exhibit will be on display in the store for the rest of the week.

The shelter’s next event for sexual assault awareness month will be its ‘Take Back the Night’ march on Wednesday, April 28 at 5:30pm at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville.

If you are in need of resources, contact the shelter’s crisis line at (910) 347-4000.

