Advertisement

Onslow Women’s Shelter puts sexual assault awareness on full display

The exhibit shares the stories of survivors of sexual assault, specifically what they were wearing when it happened in the hope to dispel the stigma that it could have played a part in the attack.
'What were you wearing?' sexual assault awareness display in Finders Keepers.
'What were you wearing?' sexual assault awareness display in Finders Keepers.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A display in the Onslow Women’s Shelter’s thrift store, Finders Keepers, is shining a light on a common misconception about sexual assault.

The display shares the stories of survivors of sexual assault, specifically what they were wearing at the time of their attack.

Directors of the shelter say that is a common theme of the response to sexual assault survivors, putting the blame on what they were wearing, implying that their outfits could have attracted their attacker.

The displays include a range of outfits, from sweats to business attire to a bathing suit.

The exhibit will be on display in the store for the rest of the week.

The shelter’s next event for sexual assault awareness month will be its ‘Take Back the Night’ march on Wednesday, April 28 at 5:30pm at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville.

If you are in need of resources, contact the shelter’s crisis line at (910) 347-4000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
Fiery crash scene in Beulaville
NEW INFO: Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in Beulaville
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
3-year-old Mariah Woods. Earl Kimrey appears in court April 20th, 2021.
UPDATE: Trial date set for November in murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Hospital celebrates having no COVID-19 patients in their care.
Hospital Celebrates having no COVID-19 Patients
Vidant hosting COVD-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 24.
Vidant Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Turning colder tonight; Frost possible early Friday