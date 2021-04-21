Advertisement

Megamillions 04-20-21

Megamillions for April, 20 -2021
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy
It happened around 3:20 p.m. in Beulaville at the intersection of Highway 111 and Highway 241.
U.S. Marshal’s Service chase ends in fiery crash in Beulaville
3-year-old Mariah Woods. Earl Kimrey appears in court April 20th, 2021.
UPDATE: Trial date set for November in murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

GPD K-9 apprehends attempted murder suspect
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating man wanted for murder
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
Ohio police officer shoots, kills teenage girl holding knife
NCEL Winning Numbers for 04-20-21 11pm
NCEL 04-20-21