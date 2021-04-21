Hospital Celebrates having no COVID-19 Patients

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been more than a year since the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic began and since then hospitals around the country have seen a massive amount of patients needing their help to battle this virus. Now a local hospital is celebrating a new milestone in the pandemic.

Carteret Health Care in Morehead City has now gone more than 24 hours without a COVID-19 patient in their care.

For Chief Nursing Officer Patti Hudson, that feat is worth celebrating. “At this moment we are at zero COVID patients in house so our community is safe they do not need our care, so we rounded yesterday with cookies on all of the floors and we baked them for them and some of our team didn’t know we were at zero because they are busy taking care of other patients, we’re just ecstatic that we’ve reached zero it’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” explained Hudson.

Hospital staff say they know this break may not last long but wanted to take the time while they had it to celebrate how hard staff has worked over the past year.

“Our team has worked so hard and are so dedicated in caring for patients that we celebrate with them and we appreciate them and all of the hard work they have done. We’re also celebrating with the community as well because it means none of you need us right now,” said Hudson.

Hudson credits vaccinations as to why the community is doing so well at the moment with more than 28,000 residents now inoculated.

But Hudson did say the fight against this virus isn’t over yet and is encouraging anyone who hasn’t rolled up their sleeve for a vaccine yet, to do so.

“You’re protecting yourself but you’re also protecting you giving the virus to someone else, we are seeing a difference with vaccinations,” said Hudson.

Hospitalizations in other parts of Eastern North Carolina are also down.

