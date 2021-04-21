GPD K-9 apprehends attempted murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police say an attempted murder suspect is in custody after he was apprehended by a GPD K-9.

Errol Baston, 36-years-old, is charged with attempted first degree murder, assault by strangulation, second degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

The charges stem from a domestic incident over the weekend in which police say Baston held a woman against her will, repeatedly punched and kicked her, choked the victim and attempted to drown her in a bathtub.

On Monday members of the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team and K-9 Unit attempted to serve the warrants at Baston’s residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Pointe Drive.

After a brief standoff, Baston exited a rear door, ran a short distance and attempted to evade officers by jumping on top of a car. K-9 Draco climbed on top of the car and apprehended Baston without further incident.

Baston remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

