First Alert: Frost potential into end of week

Rare late-season frost for Eastern NC
Frost chances will peak for Eastern North Carolina Thursday night
Frost chances will peak for Eastern North Carolina Thursday night
By Phillip Williams and Jim Howard
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold air settling over the region will combine with diminishing winds to bring inland parts of Eastern North Carolina frost Thursday night into sunrise Friday, with areas farther west along the I-95 corridor under Frost Advisories Wednesday night. Low temperatures over Eastern North Carolina will fall to the upper 30s by sunrise Thursday, but more widespread colder temperatures and higher frost potential will occur for areas east of I-95, from near highway 17 and points west, Thursday night into sunrise Friday.

Frost Advisory I-95 Corridor Wednesday night
Frost Advisory I-95 Corridor Wednesday night
Eastern North Carolina will have best chance for frost Thursday night through Friday morning
Eastern North Carolina will have best chance for frost Thursday night through Friday morning

While some frost will be likely over the eastern part of the State, Central North Carolina is under a freeze warning and will see a hard freeze both tonight and Thursday night. For that part of the state The National Weather Service in Raleigh is saying any crops and plants left unprotected will have a high risk of being damaged or killed. After this chill all of the region will see moderating temperatures this weekend.

