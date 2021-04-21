Advertisement

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating man wanted for murder

Melvin Cotton Jr. is wanted for murder in Edgecombe County
Melvin Cotton Jr. is wanted for murder in Edgecombe County(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man who is accused of murder.

Michael Cobb was found shot to death at his home on Otter Creek Church Road in the early morning hours of April 1st.

After weeks of investigating, detectives have warrants for Melvin Cotton Jr. for 1st degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cotton is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If anyone has information on he may be they are asked to call Edgecombe County Communications at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
NEW INFO: South Memorial Drive reopens after police chase & crash
Daina Forrest
DEPUTIES: Woman uses car to break up basketball game, hitting one teen
Clint Smith
Former police officer charged after Pitt Co. chase, heroin seized
It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Central Heights Road, just outside of Goldsboro.
Chase suspect dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on
Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
Drag show in Kinston causes controversy

Latest News

Tryon Palace gets funding for garden cottage
generic
205 pounds of marijuana, 8 guns seized in multi-jurisdiction operation
Community shares opinions on Chauvin case
Community shares opinions on Chauvin case
Summer camp helps feed food insecure seniors
Summer camp helps feed food insecure seniors
Local health providers say its unknown if there will be side effects from COVID booster
Local health providers say its unknown if there will be side effects from COVID booster