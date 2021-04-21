Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating man wanted for murder

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man who is accused of murder.

Michael Cobb was found shot to death at his home on Otter Creek Church Road in the early morning hours of April 1st.

After weeks of investigating, detectives have warrants for Melvin Cotton Jr. for 1st degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cotton is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If anyone has information on he may be they are asked to call Edgecombe County Communications at 252-641-7911.

