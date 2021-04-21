Advertisement

Cooper hopes to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by June 1st

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina could be on track to see a lifting of pandemic restrictions by June.

That’s according to Governor Roy Cooper during Wednesday’s COVID-19 press conference.

“With increasing vaccination rates and ongoing work to slow the spread of the virus, I anticipate we will be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions by June the first,” Cooper said.

Cooper also talked about the state’s vaccination goals.

“When it comes to the vaccines we want at least 2/3rds of adults have at least one shot as quickly as possible. With at least 2/3rds of adults vaccinated our public health experts believe we’ll have enough protection across our communities to be able to live more safely with this virus and begin to put the pandemic behind us,” Cooper said.

Cooper said that numbers from the CDC and Bureau of Labor Statistics show that North Carolina is among the states with the fewest deaths and fewest job losses per capita.

