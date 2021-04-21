Carteret Sheriff’s Office announces drug take back event

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced that county law enforcement agencies will be holding a prescription drug take back event Saturday.

In a release, the sheriff’s office says this will be a one day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all five Food Lion locations in Carteret County, and police officers and deputies will be there to accept the drugs.

The sheriff’s office says this event will be a convenient way for people to get rid of any unused prescription drugs they may have, but any liquids or needles will not be accepted.

In the release, Sheriff Asa Buck described the main focus of the program.

“We really want to focus on getting ‘controlled’ medication, especially painkillers, out of people’s homes if they are no longer needed. Reducing access and availability helps to prevent misuse of these drugs,” Buck said.

