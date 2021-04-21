Advertisement

Bridgeton chase ends in arrests

Chase suspects Ian Ireland and his mother Nandee Hearren
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A chase in Bridgeton Tuesday landed two people behind bars.

Bridgeton Police Captain Katie Johnson says the department was conducting a checkpoint on Half Moon Road when a car tried to avoid the checkpoint by turning around.

Officers chased the car reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Ian Ireland and his mother Nandee Hearren were arrested following the chase.

While searching the car, police say they found drug paraphernalia including needles and syringes.

Both Ireland and Hearren had warrants out for their arrest.

