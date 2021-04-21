Bridgeton chase ends in arrests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A chase in Bridgeton Tuesday landed two people behind bars.

Bridgeton Police Captain Katie Johnson says the department was conducting a checkpoint on Half Moon Road when a car tried to avoid the checkpoint by turning around.

Officers chased the car reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Ian Ireland and his mother Nandee Hearren were arrested following the chase.

While searching the car, police say they found drug paraphernalia including needles and syringes.

Both Ireland and Hearren had warrants out for their arrest.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.