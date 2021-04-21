8-month-old wounded in Cleveland County drive-by shooting
Infant has been hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - Police say an infant has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in North Carolina.
WSOC-TV reports the 8-month-old girl was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in Shelby.
Police say the baby was in her mother’s arms when she was struck. She was flown to a children’s hospital in Charlotte.
The station reports no suspect information was immediately released.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.