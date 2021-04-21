205 pounds of marijuana, 8 guns seized in multi-jurisdiction operation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police department says hundreds of pounds of marijuana, several guns, and other drugs, were seized in a several-month investigation involving numerous suspects in multiple jurisdictions.

Detectives with the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Raleigh Police Department, made six arrests

Police say the drugs were being produced and sold out of residences in Greenville, Rocky Mount and Raleigh.

Authorities seized 205 pounds of marijuana, 2,650 dosage units of THC oil, 9 jars of THC oil, 63 pounds of edibles containing THC, 8 firearms and $58,200.

The approximate value of the contraband is estimated at $535,000.

The following individuals have been charged with various drug and firearm related offenses as a result of the investigation:

Khalil Everett, Basher Hroub, Abdulla Hroub, Austin Blake Parks and Shaher Dari of Rocky Mount, and Jermyus Silver of Battleboro.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.