U.S. Marshal’s Service chase ends in fiery crash in Beulaville

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A law enforcement chase ended in a fiery crash where the vehicle landed on top of a pickup truck.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. in Beulaville at the intersection of Highway 111 and Highway 241.

Police Chief Jamie Rogers says the car was going at a high rate of speed, struck a utility pole, became airborne before landing on top of the pickup truck that was parked in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Rogers says the two people were able to get out of the car as it burst into flames.

The Highway Patrol said they are investigating the crash and confirmed it was a result of a chase by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

The accident tore down traffic signals at the intersection.

No one was in the pickup truck at the time. Andrew Bass says he parks it there during the day as he rides with a co-worker to his job in Havelock.

“First I was like traffic is backed up and it’s going to be later that I get home and then I find out there is a car on top of my truck so it’s going to be a long evening it looks like.”

