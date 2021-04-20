LIVE TRAFFIC ALERT: Greenville intersection closed due to “significant vehicle crash”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The intersection of Memorial Drive and Mall Drive is closed due to a vehicle crash.

Greenville police posted an alert, calling it a “significant vehicle crash” just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

A utility pole has been taken out, traffic lights are near the ground and both a pick-up truck and passenger car with heavy front-end damage. The battery from one of the vehicles ended up several hundred yards from where the crash happened.

Memorial Drive at Mall Drive is closed due to a "significant vehicle crash." (WITN-TV)

Greenville Utilities workers are on scene trying to repair the utility pole. WITN has reached out to police for more details and we have a photographer on scene. We are still working to get information about any injuries.

