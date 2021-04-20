LIVE TRAFFIC ALERT: Greenville intersection closed due to “significant vehicle crash”
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The intersection of Memorial Drive and Mall Drive is closed due to a vehicle crash.
Greenville police posted an alert, calling it a “significant vehicle crash” just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
A utility pole has been taken out, traffic lights are near the ground and both a pick-up truck and passenger car with heavy front-end damage. The battery from one of the vehicles ended up several hundred yards from where the crash happened.
Greenville Utilities workers are on scene trying to repair the utility pole. WITN has reached out to police for more details and we have a photographer on scene. We are still working to get information about any injuries.
