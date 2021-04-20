Summer camp helps feed food insecure seniors

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WITN) - A local summer camp is doing what it can to ensure that senior citizens in need in their community have a hot meal.

Camp Don Lee in Arapahoe in Pamlico County has been cooking and delivering 75 meals to senior citizens in Pamlico County that are dealing with food insecurities.

Camp Director Kate Metts says this has been a great opportunity for her and her staff.

“It is a win-win-win. We’re stimulating the local economy, we’re providing food for folks in our community that are food insecure and we’re keeping our ministry busy,” said Metts.

Those in need were identified by the Pamlico County Senior Services Center through their Meals on Wheels Program. Since the pandemic began these seniors have only been able to get frozen meals dropped off at their house once a week.

”This is a hot meal that goes to them that is locally sourced and prepared by the staff at Don Lee so it’s a way to be in ministry for seniors that are food insecure in Pamlico County,” explained Metts.

Now, thanks to a grant from the Come to the Table program through the nonprofit group The Rural Advancement Foundation International, the camp will be able to keep feeding those in need for several more weeks to come.

Program Director for Come to the Table, Michelle Osborne, says they have been able to give out over $100,000 to programs just like Camp Don Lee.

“Since last March, since the pandemic, we’ve been trying to really get money out the door to churches that are going to be purchasing from either local farmers or local restaurants and then distributing that food in the community,” said Osborne.

As part of the grant Camp Don Lee creates their meals using only locally grown produce, meat, and other locally sourced items.

Now Metts says she hopes this will be a lasting relationship between her camp and those in need in Pamlico County.

”We may even have some of the seniors come out here to camp and enjoy a meal out here and to be able to enjoy this setting which a lot of people don’t get to experience so we’re hoping that may form a longer partnership,” said Metts.

If you are a nonprofit that would like to take part in Come to The Table you can find more at this website, https://www.rafiusa.org/cttt/

