Southside High School - Sarah Petty

Sarah Petty

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Sarah Petty, and I am a Senior at Southside High School. My parents are Jay and Tina Petty, and they are both teachers at Southside. I also have an older brother, Caleb who is a Junior at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. I have lived in Chocowinity my entire life and have loved living in such a small town. Throughout my life, I have played volleyball, basketball, soccer, and I have taken dance at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse since I was three years old. I was also my school’s mascot for three years and loved to participate in many different clubs including Southside Student Athletic Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Math Club, Student Government Association, Beta Club, Bright Futures Council, Student Ambassadors, and Gamma Beta Phi. I love helping others and I especially love working with kids and young adults. Because of this, I found many different ways to volunteer in the Washington area, including the Turnage Theater, Beaufort County Hospital, and the Blind Center. In the fall, I plan to attend Liberty University to double major in American Sign Language and Interpreting as well as Youth Ministries: Worship. I plan on using my degrees to become a worship leader for youth as well as being an interpreter at either a school, hospital, or maybe even Disney World. I am excited about the next chapter of my life and I am thankful for all of the people who have helped me get to where I am today.

SCHOOL:

Southside High School

NAME:

Sarah Petty

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend Liberty University in the fall to double major in American Sign Language and Interpreting as well as Youth Ministries: Worship.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

In my opinion, the most challenging task as a senior has been staying motivated during remote learning and trying to balance schoolwork with other extracurricular activities.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

The advice that I have for underclassmen is to cherish every moment of high school because you never know when it might be your last.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been being able to play sports with my friends for one last year.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself having a family and working as an interpreter at either a school, hospital, or maybe even Disney World.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my dad because he is my role model and I look up to him a lot. He and I are very similar, so I really try to listen to all the advice that he gives me. He is also one of the smartest people that I know, and because of this, I try to learn as much as I can from him.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have a certain level of ambidexterity in both my hands and my feet. In other words, I can do most things with both my left and right hand and feet with ease.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” -Dr. Suess

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The 5 things that I value the most in my life are God, my family, friends, music, and sweet tea!

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, I would probably move to either London, England or Edinburgh, Scotland because they are both beautiful places and I love their accents!

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing that my classmates do not know about me is that I play guitar, sing, and lead worship for my youth group every Sunday.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school would probably be my sophomore year because it was my last normal year of high school that I got to spend with my friends; however, the second half of my senior year has been fun as well!

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I was stranded on a deserted island, I would probably bring my guitar so that I could pass the time by playing and singing.

