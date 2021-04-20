Southern Nash High School - Zollie Alford

Zollie Alford

BIOGRAPHY:

Hey, I’m Zollie Alford. I am a senior at Southern Nash High School. During my time at Southern Nash, I have played football, basketball, and track. I am currently the President of the Beta Club, and have been involved in both FFA and FCA. I will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall. I have a great and close relationship with my parents and my younger brother. The impact on my life that Southern Nash has had is immeasurable, and I am forever grateful for all of my coaches and teachers.

SCHOOL:

Southern Nash High School

NAME:

Zollie Alford

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will be attending Wake Forest University to continue my education.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Taking the actions necessary to prepare for your next chapter of your life.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t be afraid to work towards your goals, pursue them relentlessly.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to have a senior night football game amidst so much uncertainty.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Being successful and happy in whatever path I choose to pursue.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents are the most influential people in my life because they are both tremendous people who are the best role models anyone could ask for.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

My success and consistency in all things - school, athletics, and relationships with others.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” - Theodore Roosevelt

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My family, my friends, my goals, athletics, and time

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

At this point in my life, there’s no place I’d rather be than right where I am. I’m blessed to be in such a special place with such special people.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I’m a nerd through and through.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior Year.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Cold water, because I constantly drink and need water.

