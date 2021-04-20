Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy - Ty’Teana Harris

Ty’Teana Harris

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello! My name is Ty’Teana Harris and I am currently a senior at Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy. I am 18 years old, my birthday is December 17th, I’m really into astrology, mythology, horror related things & music, I can definitely listen to almost anything, I don’t discriminate. I do believe Sagittarius are the superior of the signs!, because I am one of them, I love creepypastas, scary movies & two sentence horror stories. I have two siblings, My older sister and I have the same mother and father, my baby brother on the other hand, is just my fathers child. I have always been hyperactive, I was a tomboy in elementary school, I knew I was different when I just wanted to play rough with the boys during recess, but I’ve always kept a good amount of friends. During school I always stayed up academically, I’ve been in honor classes since 6th grade, In middle school I met some of my best friends & made many many more during my high school years. I joined a program called Upward Bound and got alot of college experience, joining was the best decision I’ve ever made , we took trips, toured colleges & more, I also met some amazing people.

SCHOOL:

Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy

NAME:

Ty’Teana Harris

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I would like to be joining some clubs since I’ll be in my sophomore year of college, I do want to be traveling more. Since corona, I haven’t been able to fly around like I want to.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Trying to keep up mentally. It’s kind of hard right now because a lot of people have high expectations for us seniors. To add, I have a lot of battles I face mentally.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Do not slack off your freshman year, keep your GPA up. The more you work, the more opportunities you’ll have your senior year.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Keeping my grades up during online classes. I’m so happy I’m keeping up with my assignments, I really hate this but I’m definitely getting through it.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I want to be at either a clinic or a major hospital in the physical therapy area, It’s my dream to help people, I also want to finally be financially stable, with a beautiful house that I built.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My sister is definitely my inspiration. She was the first person to graduate & she made all her dreams come true, plus she gives me all the motivation I need.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I’m not afraid to express myself, I live life as I want. If I ever want to do something, I know I can do it if I put my mind to it. Nothing is impossible for me, I love a good challenge lol.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die today.”

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My Family, My Mental Health, My Peace & What my future will really look like.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Bora Bora, first of all, it’s beautiful there & second, I know I will genuinely be one with myself, It looks so peaceful & comforting. I could go out and sit by the water, read a book, even take a nap.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I’m not as hype as I seem at school, I’m a very laid back person & I like to be alone most of the time. A lot of my peers know me as a social butterfly and the one-man-band. I bring the party to the party!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Definitely second semester sophomore year. I loved my classes, especially my Biology Honors class (shout out to Ms. Rogers!).

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Water. The problem solver itself. I can do without all the electronics, I can be off my phone for months at a time.

