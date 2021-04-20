Advertisement

South Lenoir High School - Matthew Heath

WITN Class of 2021
Matthew Heath - WITN Class of 2021
Matthew Heath - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021
Matthew Heath

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Matthew Heath, and I am a senior at South Lenoir High School. Some hobbies of mine are running, working out, cooking, and hanging out with friends. My favorite genre of music is rock/metal, and I am a big fan of Metallica. At my school, I participate in sports, Cross-Country, Track, and Golf, where I am a team captain in all three. I am also invested in our school’s Quiz Bowl, Technology Student Association, Student Government, National Honor Society. In the fall, I will attend NC State University where I will be studying Computer Engineering.

SCHOOL:

South Lenoir High School

NAME:

Matthew Heath

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend NCSU and enjoy college

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Learning to move on from the fun times in high school to new horizons

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy your time at high school, it goes by fast

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Hopefully gaining experience as a Computer Engineer

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

For me, it would most likely be my Cross-Country Coach who has taught me discipline, the value of hard work, perseverance, and various other life lessons.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I can make almost anyone laugh, either on purpose, or by accident

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My family, my friends, my teachers, playing sports, having free time

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Well, I like where I live very much, but if I had to move, it would be Japan, for their unique culture.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I can put my leg behind my head

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A hotel (fully stocked)

