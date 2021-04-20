Phillip’s Forecast: Warmer and turning windy Wednesday

Quick Forecast:

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows near 54. Winds southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny start with clouds in the afternoon. Highs near 79°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 12 in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph for the afternoon with gusts 25 to 30 mph and becoming west then northwesterly.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and turning colder. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph slowly diminishing toward sunrise.

Wednesday

A cold front will approach and then blow through Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the front southwest winds will lift temperatures to the upper 70s under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. As the front passes, a brief shower is possible, but most will stay dry. Rain chance is only 20%. Winds shift to westerly then northwesterly late in the day and speeds pick to to 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 at times. Skies will be clear Wednesday night as temperatures tumble to the upper 30s by sunrise Thursday.

Earth Day & Friday

High pressure will dominate the Southeastern U.S. after Wednesday’s front moves offshore, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s for highs Thursday and bottom out in the mid 30s by Friday morning. Some inland frost is possible around sunrise Friday.

The chill won’t stick around long as highs are expected to rebound back to the low 70s by Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking to have rain move in Saturday midday through Saturday night. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will see skies becoming mostly sunny with a northwest winds around 15 mph. The Lyrid Meteor shower will peak during pre dawn hours both Thursday and Friday.