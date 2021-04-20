NC NAACP: Chauvin verdict is a sign that justice requires each of us to keep the faith

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina NAACP is reacting to the three guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The civil rights organization says it’s a sign that the American justice system can work. It also acknowledges the resources put into the prosecution, and the important role the cellphone video played.

The following is the NC NAACP full statement:

“The Evidence of Derek Chauvin’s Depraved Heart Murder of Fayetteville Native George Floyd Was Beyond a Reasonable Doubt.

The Unanimous Decision by the 12 Jurors of Guilty on all 3 Counts is A Sign. It is a sign that Justice requires each of us to KEEP THE FAITH. George Floyd, a child of Fayetteville, N.C., like myself, gave his life to send a sign all over the world, that the American System of Justice Can Work.

But let’s be real.

The Attorney General of Minnesota put his soul and treasury behind the prosecution team he assembled. Cable TV gave the Trial maximum coverage, so Chauvin’s lawyer’s tricks were clear to all.

Most important Darnella Frazier, a 17 year-old Minneapolis High School student, made a film that will go down in history. Like the Abraham Zapruder film of the Assassination of President John Kennedy, the traditional police coverup was impossible. No one, not even many of Chauvin’s police colleagues, could argue against Ms. Frazier’s film.

Let’s take a moment and give thanks for living during this transformational time. Let’s thank Brother George Floyd and his family, full of grace, who helped lead us spiritually and emotionally through this long journey of faith.

And let’s thank Ms. Frazier, with her cell-phone camera, her courage, and her sense of history, who recorded the face of racist depravity that we still must expose, as the Next Big Trial—the trial of the American System of Criminal “Justice” begins again tomorrow.

But For tonight. Let us give Thanks.”

